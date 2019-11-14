in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear

Anton Jaeger & Marcus Rye Model Sean by Sean Fall Winter 2019 Looks

Harry Carr photographed Sean by Sean’s FW19 campaign starring Anton Jaeger and Marcus Rye

