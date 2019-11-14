Anton Jaeger & Marcus Rye Model Sean by Sean Fall Winter 2019 Looks

Discover Sean by Sean‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign featuring models Anton Jaeger and Marcus Rye captured by fashion photographer Harry Carr. In charge of styling was Anders Solvsten Thomsen, with casting direction from Jonathan Lyons.
