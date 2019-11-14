Freek Iven & Yang Hao are the Faces of PRADA Resort 2020 Collection

Models Freek Iven and Yang Hao star in Prada‘s Resort 2020 Seditious Simplicity campaign lensed by fashion photographers Drew Vickers and Keizo Kitajima. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo, with beauty from hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

“A celebration of the preciousness of the everyday, an expression of the style of life, a piece of now. Realness. The Prada Resort 2020 campaign celebrates the beauty of living, of reality, of today.

The two photographers selected by Prada to document this collection are noted for their dichotomous yet equally powerful portrayals of personalities – of humanity. New York-based Drew Vickers has drawn international acclaim for composed, calm and elegant portraits that sensitively highlight the quiet and tender human emotion within his subjects. Here, the photographs are as much an expression of the feeling of the collection – a portrait of the fashion – as of the sitters themselves. Prada has chosen to contrast these with the work of Japanese photographer Keizo Kitajima, noted for his real and dynamic street photography from the 1970s through until today.“

