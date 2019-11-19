in Karl Lagerfeld, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

Sebastien Jondeau Models KARL LAGERFELD Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring 2020 collection modeled by Sebastien Jondeau

Fashion house KARL LAGERFELD enlists Sebastien Jondeau as the face of brand’s Spring Summer 2020 Collection. Jondeau, who was Lagerfeld‘s personal assistant for over 20 years, poses in looks from the Spring 2020 collection, inspired by Bauhaus style.

KARL LAGERFELD has appointed Sebastien Jondeau as its menswear ambassador for the Spring 2020 season, including an edit of the collection. Jondeau is an integral and influential member of the KARL LAGERFELD family. His edit includes white sweat shorts with a matching zip-up sweatshirt; black pants with a leather biker jacket and white tee; and a black and silver nylon windbreaker with matching shorts. For more formal occasions, he selected a monochromatic black suit with a black shirt and tie.

