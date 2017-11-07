Supermodel Simon Nessman stars in Giorgio Armani‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Sarah Moon. Styling is work of Matthias Karlson, with beauty from hair stylist Sebastien Richard and makeup artist Alice Ghendrih. In charge of set design was Marie Malterre, with art direction from Thomas Persson.

“Models Daga Ziober and Simon Nessman are portrayed in soft focus with abstract backdrops, and are captured in dynamic, suspended poses. The effect is ethereal and evocative: every photograph is like a painting, full of life, and truly timeless.“





Images Courtesy of Giorgio Armani.