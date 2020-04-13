LOOKBOOK: SLOWEAR Spring Summer 2020 Collection

© IncotexSustainable fashion brands under the umbrella of Slower, Incotex and Zanone presented their Spring Summer 2020 collection lookbooks.
Discover the collections after the jump:
To this day, Slowear remains a family business concept and an Italian lifestyle project stemming from a long industrial history. They embrace their heritage of know-how and product-centric passion, while promoting a ‘durable’ fashion concept. This philosophy caters to a need that is becoming more and more urgent in the fashion industry: spreading a more ethical and sustainable consumption model.