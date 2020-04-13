in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

#LOOKBOOK: SLOWEAR Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Sustainable fashion brands Incotex and Zanone presented their latest collections

© IncotexSustainable fashion brands under the umbrella of Slower, Incotex and Zanone presented their Spring Summer 2020 collection lookbooks.

SPRING SUMMER 2020

Discover the collections after the jump:

© Incotex

To this day, Slowear remains a family business concept and an Italian lifestyle project stemming from a long industrial history. They embrace their heritage of know-how and product-centric passion, while promoting a ‘durable’ fashion concept. This philosophy caters to a need that is becoming more and more urgent in the fashion industry: spreading a more ethical and sustainable consumption model.

 

 

© Zanone
© Zanone
 

sustainable fashion

