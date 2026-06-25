Solid Homme Presents After Nature for Spring Summer 2027

Solid Homme Spring Summer 2027 collection, After Nature, examines the uneasy pull between nature and artifice. The season starts with a human impulse: to study the natural world, rebuild it, control it and create the illusion that people have stepped away from the process. Through this contradiction, Solid Homme turns clothing into a reflection on invention, outdoor life and contained environments.

The collection develops this idea through garments that feel practical, familiar and slightly altered. Instead of a formal direction, the season leans into everyday pieces made for movement and exposure. Workwear jackets, blousons and windbreakers shape the wardrobe, giving the collection a direct connection to life outside. Washed silks and wrinkled outerwear suggest use over time, as though each piece has already passed through weather, travel and handling.

Lightweight silk blends give shirts and matching sets a fluid quality. Textured cottons and perforated surfaces bring to mind the broken shadows created by greenhouse glass and protective netting. These materials link clothing to a controlled version of nature, where light, shelter and observation shape the experience.

Utility appears throughout the collection in clear, purposeful ways. A violet nylon jumpsuit sits beneath a beige mac and rubber boots, finished with a grey boonie hat lined in a contrasting color. Technical hoods and hats add a field-ready note, while magnifying glasses hang from the neck as tools for looking closer. Canvas and leather bags take inspiration from field equipment and foraging baskets, extending the outdoor theme into accessories.

Neutrals in foam, milk and muted green form the base, with earthy shades adding depth. Canary, violet, cerulean and poppy red cut through the quieter tones like visual signals. A vivid red mesh utility vest interrupts a tan zip jacket, styled with washed denim shorts and a leather belt bag. Across the collection, washed and worn finishes soften these colors and give them a lived-in surface.

The presentation placed the concept inside a laboratory-like setting covered in yellow netting. Terrariums held miniature ecosystems, turning nature into something observed, arranged and enclosed. Convex lenses attached to the cases enlarged fragments of these small worlds, inviting closer inspection. Models moved through the space as if navigating a zone shaped by preservation, study and invention.