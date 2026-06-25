EGONLAB Spring Summer 2027 Enters Ataraxia

EGONLAB names its Spring Summer 2027 collection Ataraxia and uses the idea of calm to answer a world shaped by unrest, anxiety and constant information. Florentin Glémarec and Kevin Nompeix approach the season through a search for protection and expression. Their garments propose an alternative reality where clothing supports individuality, openness and unity.

The designers build the collection around liminal spaces, the imaginary zones that emerged in digital communities in the early 2000s. These monochromatic labyrinths often carry a feeling of wandering and suspension. EGONLAB changes that reading and treats them as open fields for transformation.

That idea appears first through trompe l’oeil construction. A denim jacket reveals a lining that rises into a poplin collar. A shirt carries a printed mark along the button placket, recalling the presence of a tie. Another shirt uses technical fabric and a drawstring, adding utility to a garment caught between states. A track jacket shows the outline of a T-shirt at the waist, suggesting a missing layer through placement and shape.

This season, the designers remove extra weight with lighter fabrics and reduced linings. Blazers sit close to the body with a light feel while maintaining structure. Jackets tuck into trousers and shorts, defining the waist and giving the silhouette a precise line.

The collection also introduces EGONLAB’s version of Coquette Core. Glémarec and Nompeix look to coquetry through a Marivaux quote on negligence, desire and the art of pleasing. This section softens the collection’s visual language. Colors become quieter, and sharp angles give way to curved lines. A silk shirt features hand-applied Swarovski crystal trim. A satin cap-hat ties under the chin with an oversized bow. Sleepwear codes shift into what EGONLAB calls midnight wear, a moment when anything can happen and tomorrow still belongs to today.

Foam-like traces across denim shorts come from a tearing process that stops before completion, leaving the garment in a suspended state. Surreal frame necklaces appear around the neck, presented as relics of past oppression. A complex embossing technique creates wave-like pleats across several garments, with a direct reference to Magritte’s The Lovers.

EGONLAB also brings Eastpak into the collection. The collaboration connects the brand’s focus on silhouette, proportion and gender fluid expression with Eastpak’s durability and utility. The bags move from runway to daily use, treating the street as a space where objects become part of identity, movement and posture.

The collaboration introduces small and large tote bags, along with mini Belt Padded styles that can stand alone or attach to larger shapes. Practical details include trolley loops, laptop sleeves, key rings and belt attachments. The pieces come in two finishes: YD Check, which revisits a classic pattern through EGONLAB’s graphic approach, and Faux Leather, which gives the bags a clean, defined surface.