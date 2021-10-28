in Lookbooks, Mark Vanderloo, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Spring Summer 2022 Collection

For the Spring Summer 2022 Collection, Brunello Cucinelli brings polished, relaxed and contemporary looks

©Brunello Cucinelli

Italian luxury brand BRUNELLO CUCINELLI presented their Spring Summer 2022 Simplicity In Elegance Men’s Collection. The collection brings polished, relaxed and contemporary style and explores the renewed desire for elegance with balance, essentiality and sobriety. Photographer Alistair Taylor-Young captured the lookbook featuring James Turlington and Mark Vanderloo.

©Brunello Cucinelli

For the season Brunello Cucinelli reimagines suits in a fresh and relaxed manner, transforming it from a purely formal element into an elegant and versatile everyday item. The color palette features a wide range of light neutrals.

©Brunello Cucinelli
©Brunello Cucinelli

