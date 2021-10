Discover Children of the Discordance Spring Summer 2022 Progress Collection, that combines Japanese and Native American influences, and brings modern streetwear looks, presented with a fashion film directed by Keita Suzuki. Stars of the video are King of Swag, a collective of street performers. Fashion photographer Kodai Ikemitsu captured the lookbook, with styling from Teppei, and beauty by hair stylist Takai, and makeup artist Naomi T Dakuzaku.

