BRIONI Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Italian menswear luxury house BRIONI presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the brand. Brand’s Creative Director Norbert Stumpfl opted for a digital lookbook presented during Milano Fashion Week. The collection offers a reimagining of business attire through a versatile wardrobe of effortless silhouettes.

With noble and light fabrics like cashmere, silk, sea Island cotton, blends of linen, while highlighting the craftsmanship of Brioni’s artisans, Stumpfl succeeded in creating a lineup that had a nonchalant and relaxed attitude. The designer also pays homage to late Alber Elbaz with a pair of silver shoes the similar ones which the designer wore to Stumpfl’s wedding.