BRIONI Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Italian menswear luxury house BRIONI presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the brand. Brand’s Creative Director Norbert Stumpfl opted for a digital lookbook presented during Milano Fashion Week. The collection offers a reimagining of business attire through a versatile wardrobe of effortless silhouettes.
SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTIONS
With noble and light fabrics like cashmere, silk, sea Island cotton, blends of linen, while highlighting the craftsmanship of Brioni’s artisans, Stumpfl succeeded in creating a lineup that had a nonchalant and relaxed attitude. The designer also pays homage to late Alber Elbaz with a pair of silver shoes the similar ones which the designer wore to Stumpfl’s wedding.