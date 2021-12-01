KITON Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Italian fashion house KITON presented the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook during Milano Fashion Week. For this season, Antonio De Matteis opted for softly textured, elegant yet simple looks. The collection features formal and sportswear made with silky and light materials offering comfort to the wearers.

Kiton’s CEO Antonio De Matteis is ready to return to post-pandemic world, weddings, christenings, travels and events. This collection is supposed to cover all of the outfits for the return to normal functioning world. As always the looks are Made in Italy in the historic wool mill Carlo Barbera, with attention to authentic craftmanship.