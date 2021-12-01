LOU DALTON Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Designer Lou Dalton presented her Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection as a part of London Fashion Week Men’s. The collection was made in collaboration with British knitwear specialist John Smedley, with whom the designer first worked six years ago. Dalton’s looks are made with sustaianble wools and check blends, recycled nylon and more envorimental friendly materials.

The designer is also exercising slow fashion, and presenting only one collection a year. She goes back to brand’s archive pieces and turns them into something modern and fresh, while also paying attention to environment and mass production.