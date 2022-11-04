Stan Taylor is the Face of JIMMY CHOO Winter 2022 Collection

Fashion brand JIMMY CHOO presented its Winter 2022 campaign starring top model Stan Taylor lensed by fashion photographer Angelo Pennetta. Styling is work of Julia Sarr-Jamois, with set design from Jabez Bartlett, casting direction by Tom Macklin Studio, and production by Partner Films. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Clair Grech, makeup artist Lauren Parsons, and manicurist Ama Quashie. The campaign highlights the brand’s signature foxley loafer reimagined in a luxe shade of ruby, as well as Hawaii trainers and webb top handle bag, finished with a jacquard lurex JC monogram print.