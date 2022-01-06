GUCCI Celebrates the Year of the Tiger

Designer Alessandro Michele unveiled GUCCI TIGER collection with a campaign captured and directed by fashion photographer Angelo Pennetta. In charge of art direction was Christopher Simmonds, with beauty from hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Thomas De Kluyver. The campaign features actual tigers alongside models in various spaces of a retro-style hotel.

“The wide-ranging selection of ready-to-wear and accessories features various renditions of the animal – a mainstay of Alessandro Michele’s collections and a reflection of his fascination with nature. A new print, a reinterpretation of a late 1960s archival design by Vittorio Accornero—the artist and illustrator who created the House’s signature Flora design—depicts the tiger against a colorful backdrop of greenery and flowers while in other variations, the tiger is painted by hand or applied as a crocheted patch, and is often seen alongside signature Gucci motifs or the words ‘Gucci Tiger’.” – from Gucci