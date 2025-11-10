Discover Zara SRPLS Collection 15 Drop I

Zara SRPLS releases Collection 15 Drop I lookbook under the creative direction of Karl Templer, introducing a series of pieces rooted in Ivy League references and mid-century proportion. The collection draws on the collegiate aesthetic of the 1950s while updating its structure for present-day use, creating a wardrobe defined by sharp tailoring, textured materials, and functional detail.

Field and flight-inspired garments define the season’s core framework. Coats, knits, trousers, and boots feature reduced, purposeful forms that focus on shape and material. Textured knits bring contrast to utilitarian surfaces, while outerwear employs field architecture simplified to essential lines. The result feels engineered rather than styled, emphasizing clarity in construction.

At the center of the collection is the SRPLS signature full-leg trouser, designed with a balanced rise and a generous thigh for movement. The hem aligns neatly with a boot or can cinch to refine proportion. This cut dictates the collection’s rhythm, offering an immediate silhouette that shapes the entire look once worn. Pockets, drawcords, and fastenings appear as functional elements, integrated for balance.

SRPLS continues to distill military and academic influences into wearable modern design. Each garment serves as part of a uniform system, encouraging combination and repetition rather than novelty. The focus on proportion and durability marks the label’s evolution toward a consistent design language that merges structure with adaptability.

The lookbook credits include photographer Craig McDean, creative direction and styling by Karl Templer, video by Ned Rogers, makeup by Diane Kendal, hair by Anthony Turner, set design and production by Gainsbury & Whiting, and casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro.

Zara SRPLS Collection 15 Drop I reinforces the label’s position within contemporary utilitywear, offering design clarity through detail and proportion.