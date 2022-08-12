Takfarines Bengana Models Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2022 Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented the latest trends from their Fall Winter 2022.23 menswear collection with a story titled Sunset In The Country starring the handsome Takfarines Bengana. The collection brings both style and functionality, and highlights pieces such as wool/cotton blazer, slim fit cotton melange shirt, 100% cotton crew neck sweater, knit cardigan with zip, nappa leather jacket with pockets, cotton and linen tapered fit chinos, split suede derby shoes, suede overshirt with detachable vest, polo sweater with wide placket, slim fit cotton twill shirt, and striped knit sweater.