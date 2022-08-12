Best Sneakers Under Retail for Back to School 2022

What a better way to start the new school year than with a brand new pair of sneakers. Now, more than ever the sneaker market offers a numerous amount of styles, silhouettes and fits and for fair prices too. If you’re looking to cop your favorite piece for a lower price than usual, this time of the year is ideal. August is the time when most of the sales culminate, and you can easily find what you’re looking for under the retail price. We prepared our favorite pieces from Nike and Converse that mix style and comfort for a pretty good price.

Discover MMSCENE‘s picks:

Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage ‘White Black’

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is a low-top sneaker that brings an old-school look inspired by retro basketball models. This is one of the first basketball sneakers Nike released. The leather upper is designed in a combination of stitched layers with suede details and an attractive Swoosh logo. The part that covers the ankle is softly placed for more comfort, while the perforations on the side allow the flow of air. Foam pads under the heel provide an incredibly comfortable feel that eases every step. The vulcanized construction combines the midsole with a rubber sole that ensures traction and durability of the sneaker. The style is very easy for pairing because its silhouette as well as the color. You can sport them with a casual jeans and hoodie, or you can opt for a more elegant option.

Run Star Motion ‘Black Gum Honey’

The new addition to Converse family, Run Star Motion is surely bringing a new touch to brand’s signature styles. Created with a futuristic shape, the sneaker offers the best of both worlds, comfort and style. Featuring playful and distorted lines, elevated stance and signature CX foam, the shoes provide extreme comfort with every step. The upper part of the shoes stays true to Converse’s signature style with classic black canvas, white shoelaces and silver eyelets. The sole is updated with the futuristic lightweight phylon midsole and foam insole. If you have trouble choosing a sneaker that will stand out, your problem is solved with this one. If you’re not sold on this one you can also check out Converse Run Star Hike silhouette.

Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit ‘Monochrome’

Modern meets classic in the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit lifestyle trainers. Made from at least 50% recycled material, these sneakers are breathable and easy to wear, with super stretchy Flyknit fabric on the upper. Originally designed for racing performance, the VaporMax second air unit is made from recycled materials and offers more air than ever. The first air unit that runs the entire length of the sneaker, provides a smoother transition and provides incredible comfort. A recycled Grind rubber outsole provides durability and grip, giving the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit in ‘Monochrome’ a finishing touch.

Jack Purcell ‘Black’

If you’re looking for a simple yet elegant silhouette made for combining with varios styles, than these classics are made for you. The Jack Purcell sneakers were originally worn by badminton world champion Jack Purcell, thus the name. Originally created in 1935, the sneaker stays a true classic throught all of this years, now with an added layer of cushioning for comfort and support, they’re better than ever. The sneakers also feature a signature smile branding on the front of the sneaker in black.

Chuck 70 Low Top ‘Parchment’

The Chuck 70 sneaker mixes the best details of the 70s with impeccable craftsmanship and premium materials. An icon of elevated style, it features multiple cushions to keep you looking – and feeling – good all day long. The Chuck 70s sneaker holds its own on the catwalks and city streets, so it has become a sneaker for those who want to improve and express their style. Its timeless cool attitude has made it a reliable sneaker for every type of styling and event.

