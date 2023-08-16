Discover Thom Browne Fall 2023 Collection

Fashion brand Thom Browne presented its Fall 2023 campaign starring models Rockwell Harwood and Mathieu Simoneau lensed by fashion photographer Emma Louise Swanson. In charge of set design was Alicia Sciberras, with casting direction from Adam Hindle. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mustafa Yanaz, and makeup artist Susie Sobol.

The Thom Browne Fall 2023 campaign was captured at Montauk Point, also named “the end,” a location where land seamlessly melds into the sea. Set on a breezy hill with a backdrop of the lighthouse, the campaign introduces four figures dressed in intricate layered apparel and maritime-themed looks, drawing inspiration from the narrative of “Moby Dick.” Are these people long-term residents of this place, or have they only recently arrived?

The Fall 2023 campaign by Thom Browne exemplifies a cohesive narrative that merges elements of fashion, nature, and intrigue. By means of intricately designed outfits, thoughtfully selected accessories, and a setting that blurs the distinction between land and sea realms, the campaign challenges us to contemplate the enigmatic wonders that exist beyond the horizon. The lighthouse serves as a sentinel in this briny and windswept terrain, where appearances can be deceiving, exemplifying Thom Browne‘s artistic prowess and visionary perspective.