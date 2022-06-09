in Advertising Campaigns, Juan Heredia, Menswear, Richard Phibbs, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign

Giacomo Cavalli & Juan Heredia Model Thom Browne Swimwear 2022 Looks

Discover Thom Browne’s Swimwear 2022 campaign lensed by photographer Richard Phibbs

Thom Browne
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs

Fashion brand Thom Browne presented their Swimwear 2022 Collection with a campaign featuring models Giacomo Cavalli, Juan Heredia, and Ajok Daing lensed by photographer Richard Phibbs. In charge of set design was Nicholas des Jardins, with casting direction from Ricky Michiels. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomo Jidai, and makeup artist Jen Myles.

©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs
©THOM BROWNE, Photography by Richard Phibbs

