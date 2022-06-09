Fashion brand Thom Browne presented their Swimwear 2022 Collection with a campaign featuring models Giacomo Cavalli, Juan Heredia, and Ajok Daing lensed by photographer Richard Phibbs. In charge of set design was Nicholas des Jardins, with casting direction from Ricky Michiels. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomo Jidai, and makeup artist Jen Myles.