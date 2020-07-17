5 Essential Style Tips For Guys Who Want to Dress Better

Dressing well is an art. To look good, you need to create your personal style, rather than blindly following fashion trends that may not even suit you. A clean, elegant look will seem more charming than a disheveled look with loose clothing. If you want to dress better, you need to understand the basics of style, matching outfits and completing your ensemble with accessories.

Today, there is a huge variety in men’s clothes, shoes, and accessories. Dressing well is not difficult but with so many choices, it can get a little confusing. Here are 5 essential style tips to help you pick the right wardrobe and dress well.

1. Find clothes that fit right

Stylists across the world have harped on this point time and again. The importance of well-fitted clothes cannot be underlined more. A good fit not only improves your form but also allows you to be more comfortable. This gives you more confidence, making anything you wear look much better.

2. Focus on classics before trends

Before you begin creating a unique style for yourself, play it safe with the classics. They are timeless pieces for a reason. Fill your wardrobe with the bare essentials first, like white and black shirts, cotton trousers, denims, suits, blazers, formal, and casual shoes. Burberry’s collection at SSENSE has a great range in men’s classics.

3. Choose colors and prints carefully

If you want to look mature and be taken seriously, avoid loud colors or wild prints. Although these can definitely work for certain events, it is best to stick to neutral, solid colors. These give your ensemble a tidy and polished look. Big logos, flashy prints or graphic tees are a big No.

4. Choose quality over price

Dressing well costs money but it is totally worth it; not only for the satisfaction and comfort you will get out of wearing an expensive item but for its value and durability. It is tempting to buy inexpensive products or clothes on sale, but designer labels will have better quality, smoother finishes, rich fabrics and last long. It is not necessary to spend your entire salary on one suit or a pair of shoes though. Burberry clothing, for instance, has a wide variety of men’s clothing in ranges suitable for different budgets. It’s vital to invest in certain pieces that you will use repeatedly and which make a style statement.

5. Step out of your comfort zone

Sticking to classics is a safe choice for those who think that they do not have the capacity to mix and match outfits to put together something attractive. But it is important to tweak your look a little to give it a personal touch. If you do not feel comfortable wearing bold colors, different shoe styles, white pants or accessories; do it one small step at a time. Switch one or two of your regular pieces of clothing to experiment with something else instead. Also, wear them around the house so you are comfortable wearing the same outside as well.

