Top 5 Swimsuit Websites for Men for 2023

Swimwear trends are becoming more and more diverse every year, especially for men, who didn’t pay much attention to their swimwear choices in the previous years. Well, that is changing rapidly. When it comes to men’s swimwear, most men won’t bother narrowing down their choices because of patterns or pocket placement. Things are simpler with them – I like this one, but not this one. However, as you will probably spend an enviable number of hours on the beach, it is necessary to adjust the model of the swimsuit not only to the shape of the lower part of the body, but above all to pay attention to whether the model is comfortable, whether it tightens or fits. Additionally, there is a sea of manufacturers you can choose from. If you find it hard to choose where to shop your capital piece for summer, MMSCENE team lists some of the best websites where you can shop swimsuits for the upcoming 2023 summer season. Read on below to discover our picks:

Banana Moon

If you’re searching for bright and fun prints made for sunny days at sandy beaches, then Banana Moon is the right pick for you. Following their 30 plus years of existence, the brand produces a modern and trendy swimwear pieces for men as well as for women. Their signatures are definitely bold prints, trendy styles with an addition of sexiness, providing their customers with an endless summer journey. Offering a good range of styles, from classic shorts to boxer brief trunks, swimsuit website Bananamoon.com is definitely a place you should check out.

Vilebrequin

Founded at the mecca of luxury, St. Tropez, Vilebrequin carries a long-standing heritage in swimsuit making. At this famous luxury brand you can choose from the classic swim briefs to flat belt, shorts, ultra light, iconic and long. Of course, the brand oozes Côte d’Azur vibes with its colorful designs and the sea turtle logo. Top quality materials and craftmanship, imaginative designs and cuts, and special collaborations – these are just some of the reasons why customers around the world have recognized the quality of this brand. Also, as from 2021 their swimwear is made from 50% recycled or recyclable materials, which they hope will raise to 80% by the end of 2023.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Classic and authentic, the Polo Ralph Lauren is the foundation of the world of Ralph Lauren men’s swimwear. It represents the original symbol of classic style, whose logo is recognized worldwide as a symbol of heritage and authenticity. The new collections of swimwear from this well-known brand will fit into the look of all fashion lovers with its casual-sporty style. On their official website you can find mostly their signature classic swim trunks in various designs true to Ralph Lauren’s heritage. Shop your favorite piece and enjoy your beach outing in style.

Speedo

As you may already know, Speedo was born in 1928 on the famous Bondi Beach near Sydney, Australia and since then it has been the world’s leading swimming equipment brand. Speedo has been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and development in swimwear and swimming equipment for the past 80 years. Some may say that they have gone out of the style in the past few years, but we assure you that they are coming back. Even though you may not be a professional swimmer, we guarantee that this company has a perfect style and fit for you.

Calvin Klein

Last, but surely not the least, Calvin Klein. Famous for its underwear, this brand does not disappoint when it comes to stylish swimwear for the upcoming season. Offering a wide range of colors, styles and sizes on their website, you can pick your favorite for every kind of occasion – poolside, beach or just lounging and soaking up the sun. Even though you can find them in almost every big shopping centre or on other retail sites, make sure you visit their official website for the best offers and the biggest selection of their iconic pieces.

Images from MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Eros at the Lake by Pasquale Autorino