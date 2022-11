Fashion brand BOTTEGA VENETA presented its Resort 2023 Collection with a lookbook lensed by photography duo Louise & Maria Thornfeldt. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with casting direction from Anita Bitton at The Establishment. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda. Among the stars of the session are Dara Gueye, Sanggun Lee, and Silas de Maat. For the collection, designer Matthieu Blazy merges luxury and simplicity.