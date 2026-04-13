Chanel Welcomes Pedro Pascal as House Ambassador

CHANEL has announced Pedro Pascal as its new House Ambassador, marking a new chapter between the acclaimed actor and the fashion house. The announcement confirms a partnership built on shared values and recent collaborations.

Pedro Pascal has earned recognition through a wide range of performances in television, film, and theatre. His work includes roles in The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, Fantastic Four, Eddington, De Noche, and the upcoming Behemoth!. He continues to take on diverse projects, shifting between genres while shaping a distinct career path. His public persona combines charisma and humour, and he consistently supports collaboration and connection among audiences.

Chanel identified these qualities as key reasons for the appointment. The House described Pascal as a natural ally, pointing to his ability to connect with people and his approach to storytelling through performance.

Pascal shared his perspective on the partnership and expressed strong admiration for Matthieu Blazy, who currently leads Chanel’s creative direction. He described Blazy’s vision as powerful, elegant, and warm, emphasizing its inclusive nature. Pascal stated that he feels honoured to join the House and looks forward to future developments under Blazy’s leadership. He also acknowledged Chanel’s ability to respect its history while maintaining a modern and relevant presence, and he expressed enthusiasm about contributing to its ongoing evolution.

Matthieu Blazy welcomed Pascal with equal enthusiasm. He described the actor as kind, talented, and inspiring, noting that Pascal’s perspective on the world invites engagement. Blazy confirmed his excitement about working together and building a creative relationship within the Chanel framework.

The collaboration follows Pascal’s attendance at Chanel’s Spring Summer 2026 show at the Grand Palais in Paris. During that event, Blazy presented his first collection for the House last October. Pascal’s presence at the show signaled an early connection between the actor and the brand.

Soon after, Pascal appeared at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing Chanel, reinforcing his association with the House. These appearances established a visible link that has now developed into an official ambassador role.