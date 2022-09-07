British luxury fashion house dunhill presented the Fall Winter 2022 Collection with Uniform campaign captured by fashion photographer Scott Gallagher. Brand’s creative director Mark Weston explores modern Britishness and its nuanced style codes. Brought to life through the juxtaposition of subject and setting, each image captures the refined yet irreverent spirit of the House. Off guard moments and intimate portraits – fleeting and anticipatory – bring authenticity to the fore. The stars of the campaign are models Malick Darbo, Tancrede Scalabre, Felix Cheong-MacLeod, Andrew Westermann and Gaurav Sonawane.

This collection is a return to a certain discipline and tradition, yet there is always a simultaneous sense of British subversion within what we do and in the person who might wear dunhill. I wanted to represent that here. – Mark Weston, dunhill Creative Director

Presenting a curated selection of looks – detail, function, and innovation are fully embraced. Ideas of tradition and masculine uniforms run throughout, offset by a sense of disruption. Here, dunhill’s authority in tailoring is evident; signature jackets, synonymous with the House, celebrate classic British cloths in a timeless, understated way. – from dunhill