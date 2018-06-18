Models Benno Bulang, Jonas Gloer, and Reuben Chapman star in Valentino‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. Styling is work of Joe McKenna, with art direction from Riccardo Ruini. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Damien Boissinot, and makeup artist Dick Page.

“Individuality and freedom create a new reality that liberates the present and gives life to the new Valentino Fall/Winter 2018-19 Men’s Campaign photographed by Juergen Teller at Villa Aldobrandini outside of Rome.“

For more images + video campaign continue below:



