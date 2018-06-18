Benno Bulang, Jonas Gloer & Reuben Chapman Model Valentino FW18 Collection

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Valentino

Models Benno Bulang, Jonas Gloer, and Reuben Chapman star in Valentino‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. Styling is work of Joe McKenna, with art direction from Riccardo Ruini. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Damien Boissinot, and makeup artist Dick Page.

Individuality and freedom create a new reality that liberates the present and gives life to the new Valentino Fall/Winter 2018-19 Men’s Campaign photographed by Juergen Teller at Villa Aldobrandini outside of Rome.

For more images + video campaign continue below:


Valentino

Valentino

Valentino

Valentino

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link