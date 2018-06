Spanish fashion brand Mango enlists top model Hugo Sauzay to pose for their Summer Essentials menswear lookbook captured in Mallorca. Hugo is wearing eight staple garments from Summer 2018 collection: the white denim, Hawaiian shirt, linen ensemble, summer blazer, suede espadrilles, knit polo, light jacket and sophisticated shorts.





