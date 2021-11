Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented VALENTINO Resort 2022 Le Progrès Collection, that explores contemporary, urban elegance, and pushes masculinity into radical realms of romanticism. The vibrant collection reimagines the brand codes in a modern way, and it features neon motifs paired with the latest brand’s accessories. The Valentino Garavani One Stud Sneaker is reinterpreted in new colorways: Violet, sky blue, and lime. Models Lamine, Magdaleno Delgado, and Jaume Marti star in the campaign.