Ice Cool: Discover VERSACE Holiday 2021 Collection

Models Nando Maxwell, Duncan Rincon and Djily Niang star in Versace’s Holiday 2021 campaign

VERSACE
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli

Designer Donatella Versace unveiled VERSACE Holiday 2021 campaign featuring models Nando Maxwell, Duncan Rincon, Djily Niang, Stella Maxwell, and Malika Louback joined by skater Rebecca Ghilardi. In charge of photography was Camille Summers Valli. The collection celebrates Italian excellence and Winter games, with holiday essentials that are both elegant and cool.

VERSACE
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli
VERSACE
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli
VERSACE
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli
Camille Summers Valli
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli
Camille Summers Valli
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli
Camille Summers Valli
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli
Camille Summers Valli
©VERSACE, Photography by Camille Summers Valli

