Vincent LaCrocq Models Reserved Man Summer 2021 Collection

Mateusz Stankiewicz captured Reserved’s Summer 2021 lookbook featuring supermodel Vincent LaCrocq

Vincent LaCrocq
©RESERVED, Photography by Mateusz Stankiewicz

Supermodel Vincent LaCrocq stars in Reserved‘s Summer 2021 menswear lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Mateusz Stankiewicz. Styling is work of Michał Kuś, with casting direction and production from Warsaw Creatives. In charge of makeup and grooming was beauty artist Wilson.

