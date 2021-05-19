Vincent LaCrocq Models Reserved Man Summer 2021 Collection

©RESERVED, Photography by Mateusz Stankiewicz
Supermodel
stars in Vincent LaCrocq ‘s Summer 2021 menswear lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Reserved . Styling is work of Mateusz Stankiewicz Michał Kuś, with casting direction and production from Warsaw Creatives. In charge of makeup and grooming was beauty artist Wilson.
Lookbooks Menswear SS21 supermodels
