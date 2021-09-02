Meet The Faces of VERSACE Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Campaign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

VERSACE menswear fall winter 2021 campaign is released today in full starring a set of new faces of the brand posing for a shoot by the legendary fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Stars of the new campaign are promising fresh faces Nacho Penin, Lucas Barski, Ondrej Mokos, and Daein Moon.

Nacho Penin a Spanish newcomer is represented by IMG Models in Paris, Milano, London and New York. While in Barcelona he is with Sight Management Studio, Nacho has worked with VERSACE on their previous season’s Resort campaign. From editorial work he appeared on pages of Hercules, L’Officiel Hommes Italia, and Vogue Czechoslovakia to name a few.

Lucas Barski represented by I LOVE Models Management in Milano has already worked with the Versace on label’s holiday campaign and short film. Lucas also took part in Versace’s Fall Winter 2021 digital runway show.

Ondrej Mokos is a promising fresh face represented by EXIT Model Management in Slovakia and KULT Models in London, I LOVE Models Management in Milan and VIEW Management in Barcelona. This is his first major campaign and he also stars in VERSACE Fall Winter 2021 video campaign, view above.

Daein Moon is represented by d’management Group in Milano, and comes from South Korea. Daein also took part in label’s Fall Winter 2021 digital runway but also appeared on pages of Vanity Fair and landed last month’s cover of VOGUE Japan.

Chief Creative Officer Donatella Versace

Campaign Creative Director Ferdinando Verderi

Photography by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

DOP: Jake Scott

Starring Dua Lipa

Casting Director Piergiorgio Del Moro

Male Models Nacho Penin, Lucas Barski, Ondrej Mokos, Daein Moon

Stylist Jacob K

Hair Stylist Paul Hanlon

Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge

These promising guys are starring in the campaign alongside Dua Lipa, discover the whole campaign starring Dua Lipa for VERSACE on DSCENE.