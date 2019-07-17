in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Jordan Barrett, Juergen Teller, Menswear, Vivienne Westwood

Jordan Barrett & Nicolas Duee Model Vivienne Westwood FW19 Collection

Discover Vivienne Westwood’s Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaign by Juergen Teller

Vivienne Westwood
Photography © Juergen Teller for Vivienne Westwood

Fashion photographer Juergen Teller captured Vivienne Westwood‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign featuring Jordan Barrett and Nicolas Duee joined by designers Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler. In charge of styling was Sabina Schreder, with art direction from Bernhard Willhelm. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sam McKnight at Premier Hair & Makeup, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench at Streeters, and manicurist Karen Louise.

Vivienne Westwood
This Autumn/ Winter the Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood campaign was shot in and around the Barbican – an iconic London landmark which, this month, celebrates the Barbican Estate’s 50th anniversary.

Fifty years ago, the first residents moved into the Barbican Estate, one of the most instantly recognisable residential estates in the country. Designed by architects Chamberlin, Powell and Bon, the Estate was built on a site that had been bombed extensively during the Blitz and officially opened in July 1969. Five decades on, the Estate’s ‘Brutalist’ architecture is Grade II listed and has been placed in a Conservation Area.

