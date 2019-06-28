After a busy month of runway shows in New York, London, Florence, Milan and Paris, the latest men’s fashion weeks are finally over.

With the new season came new designs and the return of old favorites for men. From ’90s inspired tie-dye and cargo pants, to short shorts and bucket hats, we rounded up the list of the new trends to hit men’s fashion next spring.

Discover the collections – Spring Summer 2020

Here, we bring you the the most prominent trends & key pieces of Spring Summer 2020. Read more after the jump:

1. CARGO PANTS

We’re switching up our wardrobes for the SS20 season and working military vibes with the sensation of the 90’s, the cargo pants. Cargo trousers are a major retro trend in sever major SS20 Collections.

2. TIE-DYE

Tie dye is a major fashion trend for 2019. But don’t think about 60’s pieces like tie-dye T-Shirts, it’s the evolution of tie-dye that makes it feel fresh for 2019.

3. JUNGLE INSPIRED PRINTS

It is definately a jungle out there when it comes to prints offered for the SS20 season. A colourful mix of flora and fauna has been seen gracing the runways. Tropical, jungle-inspired prints,and the natural environment form a clear focus for the designer’s print inspiration.

4. DENIM ON DENIM

Denim on Denim is officially back in fashion. Menswear designer reinvent the opinion divider for SS20 in stylish new ways.

5. DOUBLE BREASTED TAILORING

Double-Breasted Is The Only Way To Do Suits This Season. The classic riviera staple is a unique statement piece that has been reinvented with new fabrics either making them super fitted or straight cut.

6. KNITWEAR

Knitwear for Summer? Loose summer knits are the it-staple for the SS20 season. Think lightweight cardigans, Breton-striped jumpers, Cropped sweaters and short sleeved variations.

7. SHORT SHORTS

With Summers getting hotter and hotter, short shorts are here to stay. Whether high-waisted, striped or in bold colours or prints, short shorts are the it piece of Spring Summer 2020.

8. SCARVES AND BANDANAS

Bandanas and summer scarves in silk, cotton, linen in various prints and iterations were seen at a lot of SS20 menswear shows and are definitely statement pieces that makes the most basic outfit pop.

9. BUCKET HATS

The bucket hat makes for an on-trend summer hat alternative. The bucket hat became had its prime in the 1990s and it’s trending again. It combines well with streetwear-inspired pieces and offers a layer of protection from the dangerous UV rays.

10. STRIPES

Stripes are the wardrobe must-haves and one of the easiest patterns to pull off. So it’s hardly surprising that stripes aren’t going anywhere. For SS20 stripes made a big statement at the menswear shows and has been re-imagined for the coming season.

Discover the collections – Spring Summer 2020