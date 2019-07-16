in Connor Newall, D'SCENE Magazine, Exclusive, Magazines, Soul Artist Management, Videos

VIDEO: CONNOR NEWALL for DSCENE by Arale Rearters & Jason Goodrich

Jason Goodrich directed DSCENE Magazine’s cover story video featuring top model Connor Newall

Discover video of DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer Pre-Fall 2019 cover story starring top model Connor Newall at Soul Artist Management directed by videographer Jason Goodrich.

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $26.60 AND DIGITAL 4.90

See DSCENE‘s cover story featuring Connor captured by fashion photographer Arale Rearters, with styling from Marti Arcucci.


CONNOR NEWALL

Photographer ARALE REARTES www.aralereartes.com
Videographer JASON GOODRICH – thejasongoodrich.com/motion
Stylist MARTI ARCUCCIwww.martiarcucci.com
Production and Casting JES LEVY
Grooming JEZZ HILL
Model CONNOR NEWALL at Soul Management – @connornewall
Stylist Assistant JESSICA ZULUAGA


GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $26.60 AND DIGITAL 4.90

D'SCENE MagdsceneexclusivemagazinesTop Modelsvideos

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Luc Van Geffen

Luc Van Geffen Models s.Oliver Black Label Fall 2019 Collection