Discover Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2024 Collection

The Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2024 campaign is envisioned as a still life, and it brings a fresh perspective to showcasing the legendary designer’s reimagined wardrobe. The setting for this campaign was a factory in East London, one of the last of its kind in England, where display dummies are crafted.

The decision to shoot the campaign in this unusual setting was driven by the desire to blend the artistic elements of fashion with the raw, industrial process of manufacturing. The factory, with its authentic and functional spaces, provided the perfect backdrop for Vivienne Westwood’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, adding an element of realism and craftsmanship to the campaign.

The Spring Summer 2024 collection itself is a tribute to Vivienne Westwood’s personal wardrobe, reimagined by Andreas Kronthaler. Kronthaler has meticulously organized and numbered Westwood’s personal clothing items, creating a collection that revisits and reworks silhouettes from the past four decades.

Kronthaler’s intimate understanding of Westwood’s fashion philosophy is evident in the collection. He speaks of Westwood’s distinctive approach to dressing, always in contrast to mainstream trends, and her tendency to wear items until they fell apart, like her beloved corduroy suit. Kronthaler admires her skill as a mender, often repairing clothes in bed, and her sustainable approach to fashion, never wasting anything.

The collection showcases Westwood’s exceptional ability to maximize her personal style and her captivating relationship with time. She was always mentally journeying to exciting places, a quality that Kronthaler believes made her incredibly attractive and inspirational.

Fashion photographer Juergen Teller captured the campaign, with creative direction from Dovile Drizyte, styling by Sabina Schreder, and casting direction by Liz Goldson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lorenzo Barcella, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, and manicurist Michelle Class.