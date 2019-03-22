Werner Schreyer Models Brett Johnson Spring Summer 2019 Looks
Supermodel Werner Schreyer stars in Brett Johnson‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Adriano Russo. In charge of styling was David St. John-James, with creative direction from Conor Hautaniemi. Hair styling is work of Astor Hoxha.
Photography © Adriano Russo for Brett Johnson
