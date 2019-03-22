Parker Van Noord Covers Vogue Hommes Spring Summer 2019 Issue

Vogue Hommes features top model Parker Van Noord on the cover of their Spring Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, who for the cover selected look from Dior‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 collection. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, and manicurist Lorraine Griffin.

Photography © Alasdair McLellan for Vogue Hommes – www.vogue.fr/vogue-hommes

Do you like the latest Vogue Hommes cover? Tell us in the comments section below: