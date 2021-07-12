in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fabien Kruszelnicki, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Menswear

William Franklyn Miller Models Daniel W Fletcher FW21 Collection

Photographer Fabien Kruszelnicki and actor William Franklyn Miller team up for Daniel W Fletcher

William Franklyn Miller
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki

Discover Daniel W Fletcher Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring actor and model William Franklyn Miller lensed by fashion photographer Fabien Kruszelnicki. In charge of styling was Ben Schofield, with art direction from James West, and casting direction by Sophie Lynas. Grooming is work of beauty artist Joshua Knight.

William Franklyn Miller
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki
William Franklyn Miller
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki

Staple split-hem trousers, contrast stitch denim and bound-edge shirts that have each become synonymous with DWF will line the rails at 18 Marine Drive, but Fletcher also introduces the Beach Shop, sitting proudly in the centre of the store. Here is an eco-friendly take on the traditional bucket and spade stalls the British seaside is known for. Fletcher has produced his own range of recycled frisbees, paper windmills, DWF sticks of rock wrapped in compostable wrapping to sit alongside organic cotton jerseys and pairs of swim shorts made using recycled plastics collected from the ocean.” – Daniel W Fletcher

William Franklyn Miller
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki
DANIEL W FLETCHER
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki
DANIEL W FLETCHER
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki
DANIEL W FLETCHER
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki
DANIEL W FLETCHER
©DANIEL W FLETCHER, Photography by Fabien Kruszelnicki

