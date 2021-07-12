Air Jordan 4 Retro White Oreo: Does It Live Up To The Hype?

It’s been 37 years since the release of the first Air Jordan sneakers. So far, Nike, the company behind this famous line of sneakers, has treated its fans to 33 unique editions. You’ve most probably heard of the more popular ones like Jordan 1 Chicago, Jordan 5 Fire Red, Jordan 3Black Cement, Jordan 11 Concord, and Jordan 6 Black Infrared.

Latest Air Jordan Sneakers

The latest addition to this popular line is the Air Jordan 4 Retro White Oreo. The manufacturer released it on the 3rdof July 2021. And as usual, sneaker enthusiasts flocked both online and brick-and-mortar stores to purchase this revered shoe. If you’re looking to buy your own pair, it’s crucial to know whether or not it lives up to the hype. Read below for a deeper insight into the AJ4 Retro White Oreo:

Colorway

As the name suggests, this sneaker has a white colorway with patches of tech grey and fire red. Most of the upper is white. The tech grey comes as decorative patches around the midsole and the eyelets. The Jumpman logo at the heel is also grey. This same logo appears on the tongue and insole in the fire-red color.

Such neutral-toned shoes are a classic choice. Fashion experts reveal that most people never grow tired of them. As such, you can wear them for years to come without ever looking out of style. All you have to do is pair them with outfits of different colors. Neutral colors blend well with other colors. So, whether you wear them with gray tracksuits for a sporty look or with denim cut-off shorts for a relaxed stroll by the beach, you’ll always look on point.

Material

The idiom ‘as tough as leather’ expresses the truth about the quality of leather as a material for clothing and accessories. No other shoe material withstands the rigors of life as much as leather. This is why Nike chose to use leather for the upper of the Air Jordan 4 Retro White Oreo. Thus, they’re very durable and sturdy. You can be sure that they’ll last two to three times the lifespan of your average pair of shoes.

Additionally, leather is water-resistant. In case it rains or snows when you’re out and about, your feet will remain dry and warm. That’s exactly the kind of comfort and convenience you’d wish your shoes to provide.

Leather is also beautiful and stylish. Did you know that the Air Jordans were the first basketball shoe introduced in patent leather? This breakthrough was developed at the request of Michael Jordan, who wanted shoes that he could wear both at the basketball court and elsewhere with suits. Perhaps you could borrow this idea and style your sneakers with stylish suits for a casual Friday at work.

Mesh Inserts

As much as your feet have to stay dry and warm, they also need to breathe. The AJ4 Retro White Oreo sneakers feature three mesh inserts: two at the quarter panel and one at the vamp. The result is a breathable pair of shoes that saves your feet from feeling sticky and sweaty.

These materials help reduce the chances of fungus and other bacterial infections on your feet. Moreover, your feet don’t end up smelly, as is the case with many people out there. Finally, your feet remain cool even if the temperatures are high.

Rubber Sole

For shoe soles, you couldn’t ask for a better material than rubber. Even heavy vehicles tread on rubber tires. So, it should be more than good enough for the shoe sole. The primary benefit of a rubber sole is that it’s slip-resistant. By wearing sneakers with rubber soles, you considerably reduce your risk of falling, regardless of the kind of surface you’re walking over. Thus, feel free to wear them in wet, muddy, or slippery environments.

Moreover, rubber is abrasion-resistant. Even if you frequently walk on rough surfaces like tarmac and gravel, their integrity prevails. They’ll serve you for a long time. Rubber soles also protect your feet if you step on dangerous things like acid and sharp objects.

Additionally, the shoes feature an air-infused polyurethane foam midsole. This cushioning reduces the impact force on the feet and energizes them instead. Another benefit of a rubber sole is that doesn’t lose its responsiveness over time. You can rest assured that the AJ4 Retro White Oreo sneakers will give adequate support and balance to your feet for years.

Ankle Collar

Your ankle needs support, regardless if you’re playing sports or simply walking. The ankle collar on the sneakers serves this purpose. Its other function is to protect your ankles from getting injured when your fellow players accidentally hit the lower part of your leg. This mishap is common in sports, so it pays to take precautions.

The Jumpman logo

There’s no better way to tell the world that you’re an Air Jordan enthusiast than with the signature Jumpman motif on your sneakers. You’ll find it on several strategic parts of the Air Jordan 4 Retro White Oreo sneakers: the tongue, heel, and insole. Perhaps the one at the tongue stands out the most due to its fire-red color on a white base. Onlookers will undoubtedly marvel at how stylish and trendy you are.

Lightweight

You would want to have the assurance that your sneakers are light enough for your daily escapades. At slightly less than one kg, these shoes won’t be difficult to walk and run around in. Their lightweight nature is made possible by the careful choice of materials. Of course, they aren’t as light as full-mesh sneakers. But the benefits of having a leather upper more than makes up for the added weight.

Should You Buy A Pair?

There are many reasons to buy a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro White Oreo sneakers, as highlighted above. To help you better make an informed decision, you should know that the retail price of these sneakers at the time of release was USD$190. However, depending on the demand, availability, and your location, this figure may be slightly higher or lower.

Of course, this price is relatively higher than that of your everyday shoes. But given the popularity of the Air Jordan brand and the quality of the craftsmanship of these sneakers, fans continue to patronize each new iteration of the shoe.