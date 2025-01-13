adidas and CLOT Celebrate the Lunar New Year

adidas Originals and Edison Chen continue their creative collaboration with the release of the CLOT LNY Collection, honoring the Year of the Snake. This collection merges Chinese tradition with modern design, offering a vibrant lineup of apparel and sneakers that symbolize adaptability, individuality, and cultural pride.

The collection’s centerpiece, the CLOT LNY Superstar, reimagines the classic silhouette with intricate jacquard snakeskin-inspired prints and silk accents, debuting silk print in the line for the first time. The shoe features a coin detail that pays homage to Edison Chen’s initial partnership with adidas at Shanghai Fashion Week, adding a layer of cultural significance. Gold and red accents, emblematic of prosperity and celebration, complete the bold yet refined look.

The accompanying apparel pieces, including the Combot Pant and Track Top, embrace the collection’s snake motif with repeating prints and sleek silhouettes. Premium fits and arm sleeve details evoke a sense of fluidity and continuous motion, encouraging wearers to forge their own path with confidence. Each piece integrates jacquard designs, reinforcing the collection’s nod to Chinese heritage while maintaining a contemporary edge.

The CLOT LNY Collection perfectly balances heritage and modernity, offering pieces that resonate with the spirit of Lunar New Year while staying rooted in adidas’ legacy of innovation. It’s a testament to the power of cultural storytelling and the importance of self-expression in today’s global fashion landscape.

The CLOT LNY Collection apparel will be available on the CONFIRMED app starting January 10th, with the CLOT LNY Superstar sneaker dropping on January 16th. This release marks a vibrant and meaningful start to the Lunar New Year, blending tradition and individuality with every step.

Model: adidas Originals CLOT LNY Superstar

Colorway: Black/Red/Gold with Snakeskin Pattern

SKU: U1906LNY

Price: $220 USD

Release Date: January 16, 2025

Available At: CONFIRMED app and select adidas retailers worldwide