Winter Layering: The Do’s and Don’ts

There are few things that stay constant in the world of fashion, but layering is one piece of advice that will never go away. It is tried and tested and as you prepare for the chilly season, it’s something that should stick in the back of your mind regardless of the style you are aiming for.

However, there are some golden rules. Sure, if you pile on ten layers in any old formation you will stay warm – but that’s about it. The remainder of today’s article will show you how to not only regulate your temperature, but tick all of the other practicality and style guidelines as well. Taking some street style inspiration from a shopping area such as Covent Garden can let you see what the very latest styles are, and how they can be functional for you over the winter period.

Read more after the jump:

Some materials are better than others

For example, let’s home in on silk. It’s a material that isn’t found at every store (it’s rarely going to be sold at a budget clothing shop, for example), but it’s one that is excellent from a layering perspective. It is breathable, dries quickly and feels great on the skin. However, its big USP is its weight – it’s as light as can be, which works wonders when you’re trying to wear several layers at a time.

Of course, silk isn’t your only choice. Merino wool, cotton and polyester (to some extent) can all work, although your choice of material will largely relate to your own circumstances. If you reside in a rainy climate, choosing cotton (which absorbs up to 25 times its weight in water) clearly isn’t going to be an option. Unfortunately, it all depends.

Eradicate any bulky items

This next point strides away from the material-factor we’ve just looked at. The point of layering is to wear several items of clothing at once and give yourself the flexibility to strip back if you get too warm.

As soon as you turn to anything bulky, this option evaporates. It becomes very difficult to peel off layers and the effect is lost.

The thinnest layers are always at the bottom

Next, it’s all about the order of the layers. The general rule is as follows; the thinner the layer, the closer to your skin it should be. For example, a button-up shirt should never be touching your skin. It’s always going to fall behind the thinner garments, such as thermal wear.

Men’s cardigans are a timeless staple, yet the same prove incredibly hard to style. With its classic design and comfy fit, a cardigan is both a fashion statement and practical at once, one of those rare clothing articles that strike the perfect balance between style and comfort.

There’s no ‘right’ number of layers

Finally, there’s no such thing as the “right number of layers”. For some people, it might be three. For others, it might be eight. The range can vary significantly.

Furthermore, this range isn’t just dictated by the outdoor temperature. Different people feel the temperature in different ways, meaning that the same temperature can result in people taking completely differing measures when it comes to their layering approach.

As frustrating as it might be in the early days, where you are either sweating or shivering, a degree of trial and error is required.

Images from MMSCENE Style exclusive story Les mondes fantastiques de Tom shot by fashion photographer Pasquale Autorino aka Siermond.

Credits:

Photographer Pasquale Autorino aka Siermond

Stylist Deborah La Guardia

Makeup Arist Lorenzo Stella

Model Tom Cepregi at Independent Management

Stylist Assistant Davide Quici