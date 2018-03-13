Wouter Peelen Models Scotch & Soda Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Scotch & Soda enlists supermodel Wouter Peelen to star in their Spring Summer 2018 advertisement captured by fashion photographer Elisabeth Toll. In charge of styling was Veronique Didry at Trouble Management. For the campaign Wouter was joined by top model Damaris Goddrie.

“If you let your senses lead you, where would you be? Are you brave enough to go over and above the world you know? See what’s on the far side of everywhere in our tribute to the ones who travel solo. For Spring-Summer 2018, we dare you to find your own way.“

See more images + video campaign bellow:





