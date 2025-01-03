Xiao Zhan is the Face of Gucci Year of the Snake Collection

Italian fashion house GUCCI launches its Year of the Snake campaign, crafting a narrative of familial warmth and celebratory togetherness. Featuring Global Brand Ambassadors Xiao Zhan and Ni Ni, the campaign captures the symbolic elegance of the serpent, a nod to transformation and renewal.

Through the visual metaphor of a window, the campaign connects two families, underscoring the beauty of shared traditions. Xiao Zhan and Ni Ni embody this connection, exchanging glances that transcend the physical frame. These intimate moments mirror the cyclical nature of the lunar calendar, where reunions hold renewed significance with each passing year.

The collection, curated under Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, breathes fresh life into GUCCI’s signature designs. The sinuous form of the serpent is incorporated across silk Flora scarves, refined accessories, and tailored silhouettes. Each piece strikes a balance between heritage and modernity, offering a timeless charm suitable for both gifting and self-indulgence.

Artistic Director Riccardo Zanola uses soft lighting and muted hues to frame the moments of connection. The interplay of shadow and light further highlights the intimacy of shared spaces, reinforcing the campaign’s emotional depth.

The Year of the Snake collection emphasizes the versatility and elegance of the serpent motif. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, it serves as a reminder of the transformative power of traditions. From luxurious fabrics to finely crafted details, every element reflects the enduring nature of familial bonds, reinterpreted for a contemporary audience. The Gucci Year of the Snake campaign celebrates the Lunar New Year and the significance of connection.