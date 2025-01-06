New Balance 9060 “Dark Olivine” Set for 2025 Release

New Balance introduces the latest iteration of the 9060, reimagined in a military-inspired “Dark Olivine” colorway. This design draws from vintage military aesthetics, offering a unique palette that balances tradition with understated modernity. The mix of khaki, olive, and sage green brings a fresh yet familiar look, appealing to fans of both retro and contemporary styles.

The uppers are dominated by rich olive green suede, which frames sections of green mesh and sage underlays. The sneaker’s chunky silhouette features a khaki midsole. This contrasts sharply with the black outsole, creating a layered and dynamic appearance.

At the heel, a shiny sage counter adds a subtle pop. The black NB logo stands out on the heel tab. Up front, braided green laces increase the look. New Balance branding appears on the eye stays and the top of the suede tongue, completing the design.

Though the 9060 “Dark Olivine” isn’t an official military sneaker, New Balance’s long-standing connection to military footwear reinforces its design ethos. Back in 2014, the brand partnered with the US Department of Defense to create the 950v2a, a collaboration that later inspired the 1906M in 2024. The 1906M incorporated Fantom Fit uppers, originally engineered for military use.

The New Balance 9060 “Dark Olivine” has already generated buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to drop by Spring 2025, offering another exciting addition to New Balance’s lineup for collectors and casual wearers alike.