Discover Versace Jeans Couture Spring Summer 2021 campaign featuring the handsome Yassine Jaajoui lensed by fashion photographer Davit Giorgadze. In charge of styling was Allegra Versace, with art direction from Margot Roussel, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida, makeup artist Luca Cianciolo, and manicurist Roberta Rodi.