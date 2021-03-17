PFW: ANN DEMEULEMEESTER Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover ANN DEMEULEMEESTER Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection that explores brand’s codes in a modern way, presented with a fashion film directed by Willy Vanderperre as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo, with set design from Pepijn Van Looy and casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman and Piergiorgio Del Moro at DM Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and makeup artist Karin Westerlund. Among the models who star in the video are Oskar Helmbold, Sam Bos, Mohamadou Diakhite, Cosme Voisin, Yuuki Tang, Moustapha Sy, Valtteri, Daan Duez, and Lennert De Lathauwer.

“The show is a tribute to the designer and her unique style, reinterpreted in a contemporary way with a look to the future. The black and white garments, archetypes of a timeless wardrobe, represent the reintroduction of an essential approach. Women and men rediscover their identity with simplicity and beauty, enhanced by the clothes from the FW21-22 collection which highlight the distinctive features that have made the brand unique: romanticism, delicacy and a particular sculptural approach to poetry and beauty. The subjects, through refined plays of light, evoke the figures that inspired the collection: from the spirit of Baudelaire to l’enfant sauvage.” – from Ann Demeulemeester

For more looks from the collection visit designscene.net.