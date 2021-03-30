Xu Meen & Aaron Altaras Model Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Models Xu Meen and Aaron Altaras team up with fashion photographer Daniel Jackson for Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 campaign. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger, with creative direction from Macs Iotti, set design by Annalisa Nieddu, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Franco Gobbi, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello. For the video campaign Xu and Aaron were joined by Estelle Chen and Lola Nicon.

“Tod’s presents its Spring- Summer 2021 ad campaign, revealing the new collection told through a vocal and instrumental harmony. Handcrafted details and elements make up the archetypal wardrobe designed by creative director Walter Chiapponi. Precious leatherwear, materic textiles with soft volumes for a stylishly easy touch.” – from Tod’s