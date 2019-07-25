in Advertising Campaigns, Craig McDean, Erik van Gils, Fabien Baron, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, ZARA

ZARA MAN Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Craig McDean

Benno Bulang, Erik van Gils, Henry Kitcher, Paul Hameline + More Star in Zara Man’s FW19 Campaign

ZARA MAN
Photography © Craig McDean for ZARA

Discover ZARA MAN‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean, with creative direction from Fabien Baron. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with beauty from hair stylist Eugene Souleiman, makeup artist Susie Sobol, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto.

Stars of the campaign are Benno Bulang, Erik van Gils, Henry Kitcher, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Josef Ptacek, Jun Young Hwang, Mamadou Kebe, and Paul Hameline.

