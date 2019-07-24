in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Givenchy, Menswear, Xu Meen

Quintin Van Konkelenberg & Xu Meen Model G Givenchy FW19 Collection

Discover G Givenchy’s Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign photographed by Daniel P. Shea

G Givenchy
Photography © Daniel P. Shea for G Givenchy

French fashion house Givenchy enlists models Quintin Van Konkelenberg and Xu Meen to star in G Givenchy‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Daniel P. Shea.

