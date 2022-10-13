Discover ZARA Fall Winter 2022 Studio Collection

Spanish brand ZARA unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 Studio Collection with a video campaign directed by Fabien Baron. In charge of photography was Steven Meisel, with styling from Karl Templer, and set design by Mary Howard. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat Mcgrath. Stars of A Moment In Time campaign are Devi Rae, Zhong Mei, Amber Later, Victoria Fawole, Bismuth Arsenide, Aviana McClish, Mathilda Gvaliani, Bella Berghoef, Mel Van Roemburg, America Gonzales, Maria Keidj, Aubrey Hill, Liv Lambert, Colin Jones, Seng Khan, Wali Deutsch, Jacob Ogbu, Wonhee Lee, Matthew Morrison, Nils Foulon, Tom Baker, Emmanuel, Thunder, Alberth Johnson, Jackson McClintosh and Scott McDonough. The collection highlights contradictions between the progressive and the classic, feminine and masculine, surface and depth.