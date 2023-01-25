PFW: ZIGGY CHEN Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand ZIGGY CHEN unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection, that takes a journey through old and clumsy objects, on January 21st, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection titled VIGLUMSY (Vigorous / Clumsiness) reimagines classic codes with new details and techniques, and it brings innovation and solidity.

“The key fabric of the collection, although Winter is always associated with heavy materials, is linen; the favourite fabric of the designer. We find linen and hemp combined with wool fibres of different thicknesses, cashmere and high-quality cotton. Velvet is introduced for the first time in quite a while. Two fine velveteen fabrics are made exclusively for VIGLUMSY: printed and striped, crumpled and trimmed to create a fuzzy pattern with a complex sheen. The colours, like the fibres, are borrowed from Nature; crimson and tan, which are added alongside the signature olive green. The graphics are extensions of past collections’ themes with signature printing techniques, also different types of stripes characterising this season.” – from Ziggy Chen